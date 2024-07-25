The U.S. men's rugby team is moving on in Paris.

The team entered Thursday's match against Uruguay needing a win to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, and it came through with a 33-17 victory at the Stade de France.

Perry Baker and Steve Tomasin led the charge for the Americans. Baker scored four tries, while Tomasin was a perfect 4-for-4 on conversions.

Team USA tied France 12-12 in its opening match on Wednesday before falling to Fiji, the two-time defending gold medalist, by a score of 38-12. The U.S. and France posted 1-1-1 records in Pool C, Fiji went undefeated and Uruguay went winless.

The men's rugby team is back in the quarterfinals for the second straight Olympics and will now face Australia at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.