On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Olympic marathoner Dakotah Lindwurm on living her daydream

Lindwurm will compete in the Paris Olympics later this summer.

By NBC Sports Boston

Marathoner Dakotah Lindwurm
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 3, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Dakotah Lindwurm celebrates after placing third in the women’s race in 2:25:31 during the US Olympic Marathon Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dakotah Lindwurm is going to Paris, y'all!

The 28-year-old finished third at the Olympic Marathon Trials earlier this year, punching a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Olympics have been a dream of Dakotah's since she was a kid. Her entire career in running has been about embracing the underdog mentality and having an undeniable belief in herself.

Dakotah joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

  • Underdog mentality
  • Running story: high school through professional
  • Grandma's Marathon
  • Olympic Marathon Trials race recap
  • Excitement for Paris

