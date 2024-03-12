On Her Mark: Olympic marathoner Dakotah Lindwurm on living her daydream

Feb 3, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Dakotah Lindwurm celebrates after placing third in the women’s race in 2:25:31 during the US Olympic Marathon Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dakotah Lindwurm is going to Paris, y'all!

The 28-year-old finished third at the Olympic Marathon Trials earlier this year, punching a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Olympics have been a dream of Dakotah's since she was a kid. Her entire career in running has been about embracing the underdog mentality and having an undeniable belief in herself.

Dakotah joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Underdog mentality

Running story: high school through professional

Grandma's Marathon

Olympic Marathon Trials race recap

Excitement for Paris

