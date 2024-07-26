What to Know
- A spectacular cauldron lighting and the hoisting of the Olympic flag highlighted the Opening Ceremony.
- The Games' ceremonial kickoff featured a boat parade down a 3.7-mile stretch of the Seine River, passing by some of Paris' iconic landmarks and Olympic venues.
- U.S. flag bearers Coco Gauff and LeBron James led a group of nearly 600 American athletes in the Parade of Nations.
The Paris Olympics kicked off Friday with a spectacle on the Seine.
While the action in Paris has been underway for a few days, the Opening Ceremony was held Friday with a boat parade of athletes, music from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, and more.
Stay tuned here for the latest on the Opening Ceremony and its aftermath: