The torchbearers French former sprinter Marie-Jose Perec and French judoka Teddy Riner light the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024.

The Paris Olympics kicked off Friday with a spectacle on the Seine.

While the action in Paris has been underway for a few days, the Opening Ceremony was held Friday with a boat parade of athletes, music from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, and more.

Stay tuned here for the latest on the Opening Ceremony and its aftermath: