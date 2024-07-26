Trending
Live updates: Spectacular cauldron lighting highlights Opening Ceremony in Paris

The breathtaking ceremony was unlike any other, criss-crossing the city and putting a spotlight on its iconic monuments, history, art, and people.

By NBC Staff

Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images
The torchbearers French former sprinter Marie-Jose Perec and French judoka Teddy Riner light the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024.

The Paris Olympics kicked off Friday with a spectacle on the Seine.

While the action in Paris has been underway for a few days, the Opening Ceremony was held Friday with a boat parade of athletes, music from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, and more.

play

