Here's why Sha'Carri Richardson isn't competing in the women's 200m at the 2024 Olympics

Team USA track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson, who already won a silver medal in the 100m final, won't be competing in the women's 200m event a the Paris Olympics.

Richardson was unable to compete in the 200m at the 2024 Olympics after coming in fourth at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Oregon on June 29, 2024.

Gabby Thomas finished first in the trials, followed by Brittany Brown and McKenzie Long.

Richardson, 24, is the 2023 world bronze medalist in the 200m, but unfortunately an Olympic medal in the event will have to wait.

She earned the silver medal in the 100m and is expected to compete in the 4x100m relay in Paris.

Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson made her Olympic debut, winning her heat of the women’s 100m and qualified for the semifinals on Saturday.

Here's when to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympics in 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson has one remaining event at the Paris Olympics.

The women's 4x100m relay will start with round 1 at 5:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8. The finals of the women's 4x100m relay will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9.

Here's a look at when the finals take place for Richardson's one remaining event:

Event Date Time Women's 4x100m relay Friday, Aug. 9 1:30 p.m. ET

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay events. The events will air live on NBC, Peacock and stream live on NBCOlympics.com.