Patriots should avoid these five players in free agency

We've covered the best free-agent fits for the New England Patriots and the under-the-radar names they should target this offseason, but what about the free agents they should avoid?

To be clear, beggars can't be choosers. This Patriots roster needs all the help it can get, especially at wide receiver, offensive tackle, and all along the defensive line. Still, with an abundance of salary cap space heading into free agency, they should raise their standards as they search for players to help expedite their rebuild.

"We want to target players that we feel like are gonna help us, that are gonna be outstanding players, that are gonna be outstanding additions to the locker room and the community," new head coach Mike Vrabel said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "And if that all fits and the compensation fits, I'm confident that we'll be aggressive."

Here are five players who may seem enticing, but should not be on the Patriots' list of free-agent targets this spring:

Diontae Johnson, WR

The Patriots must bolster their wide receiving corps this offseason. That said, Johnson is not the answer.

The 28-year-old is coming off a tumultuous 2024 season spent with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and the Houston Texans (sort of). The lowly Panthers traded him to Baltimore, where he was expected to be revitalized as a key contributor for a Super Bowl contender. Instead, he sulked about his reduced role and refused to enter the Ravens' Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, Baltimore suspended him and ultimately waived him on Dec. 20. and prompting the team to suspend him before ultimately waiving him on Dec. 20.

The Texans took a chance on Johnson after losing wideout Tank Dell to injury. Johnson remained a non-factor, catching three of his five targets for 24 yards in two games. He was released after a one-catch performance in Houston's playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Talent-wise, one could argue Johnson would be New England's No. 1 wideout. He excelled in his five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in 77 games. But as Vrabel looks to build a positive culture in Foxboro, Johnson just isn't the right fit for this rebuilding group.

Tyron Smith, OT

Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but he shouldn't be in the Patriots' plans for 2025 and beyond -- even with their offensive line in shambles.

The 34-year-old tackle is coming off a season-ending neck injury and in the 10 games he was healthy, he was a major letdown for the New York Jets. New England needs stability at the tackle position, and they won't get that with Smith's recent injury history and decline in performance.

Haason Reddick, EDGE

Going by talent and talent alone, you'd be crazy not to want Reddick as a pass-rush upgrade. But after last season's dysfunction with the Jets, the Patriots should look elsewhere for help on the edge.

Reddick's contract holdout upon being traded from Philadelphia to New York immediately put a dark cloud over the Jets' 2024 campaign. The two-time Pro Bowler didn't suit up for the Jets until Week 8, and he finished the season with just one sack and two tackles for loss in 10 games.

Perhaps a fresh start would get Reddick back on track, but the last thing this rebuilding Patriots team needs is another headache. Reddick is too high-risk when there are other solid pass-rush options out there.

Stefon Diggs, WR

Diggs remains among the league's top wideouts, and his name being linked to New England may excite the fanbase, but he does nothing to help this receiver-needy Patriots team in the near term.

The 31-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 season. He wasn't having a great season by his standards prior to the injury as he notched 47 catches for 496 yards and three TDs in eight games with the Texans.

Diggs' age and injury concerns should be enough for the Patriots to look elsewhere for receiver upgrades -- perhaps Chris Godwin or a trade for DK Metcalf?

Amari Cooper, WR

Cooper wouldn't necessarily be a bad addition for the Patriots, but New England can do better in its critical search for a No. 1 wideout. He'll turn 31 this summer, and his 2024 season serves as evidence that his stellar career is on the decline.

The five-time Pro Bowler had 12 drops in 14 games last season, just one fewer than the league leader Jerry Jeudy (13 in 17 games). He pretty much was a non-factor after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills, and a wrist injury didn't help his cause.

While Cooper would immediately slot in as Drake Maye's No. 1 receiving target, he isn't exactly a model of consistency. The Patriots need a wideout they can lean on to help them win games every Sunday, and Cooper simply isn't that guy at this stage of his career.