Should Patriots pursue any of these released players in free agency?

A lot of NFL players are released this time of the year as teams try to make moves to open up salary cap space as the start of free agency nears.

This year is no exception.

We've seen a bunch of good players released over the last few days, several of whom could make a significant impact on their next teams.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a look at recently cut players who might make sense for the Patriots in free agency.

Davante Adams, WR

2024 stats: 85 receptions, 1,063 yards, eight TD (in 14 games)

Adams is still a very productive wide receiver. He was traded from the Raiders to the Jets in October and finished with 67 receptions for 864 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games for New York. Adams is no longer a top-five wideout, but he would still be a significant addition for most teams. He's very consistent, evidenced by the fact that he hasn't tallied fewer than 85 receptions, 1,000 yards or eight touchdowns since 2019.

Christian Kirk, WR

2024 stats: 27 receptions, 379 yards, one TD (in eight games)

Kirk had a breakout season for the Jaguars in 2022 when he tallied career highs of 84 catches, 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Unfortunately for Kirk, injuries have limited his effectiveness each of the last two years. A broken collarbone suffered in Week 8 ended his 2024 season early.

If healthy, Kirk has the ability to be a good No. 2 wideout for a team like the Patriots, and he's still just 28 years old.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Lockett, WR

2024 stats: 49 receptions, 600 yards, two TD (in 16 games)

Lockett was a dependable pass-catcher in Seattle for a decade. He tallied four 1,000-yard seasons and seven years of at least five receiving touchdowns. If there was a clutch play to be made on third down or late in the game, he was always somebody who Seahawks quarterbacks targeted. Lockett also is a great leader. His veteran experience would be great for the Patriots locker room and give the team's young wideouts a great mentor.

George Fant, OT

If the Patriots are looking for some offensive tackle depth, Fant wouldn't be a bad option. Injuries limited him to just two games with the Seahawks last season, but in 2023 he played in 16 games (13 starts) for the Houston Texans and committed just three penalties all year.

Fant has started 75 games since making his pro debut in 2016, and he has experience playing both left and right tackle. If healthy, he would be a solid addition as a backup tackle who can make a few starts if needed.

Javon Hargrave, DT

2024 stats: Seven total tackles, one sack in three games

It sounds like the 49ers will be releasing Hargrave with a post-June 1 designation.

Teams were notified that #49ers DT Javon Hargrave -- who will be a post-June-1 release by the team -- is healthy coming off his tricep injury, per sources. He will be available to sign March 12, start of the new league year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2025

Hargrave played fantastic for the Eagles in 2022 and signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers the ensuing offseason. Hargrave tallied 44 total tackles and seven sacks in 16 games for the 49ers in 2023. San Francisco reached the Super Bowl that year but lost to the Chiefs in overtime.

Hargrave missed all but three games last season due to a triceps injury. If healthy, Hargave can still be an effective defensive tackle. He's quick and he's powerful. His pass rushing ability is special. He would be a strong upgrade for any team that needs to bolster its front seven. And the Patriots definitely need to improve that area of their defense after finishing last in the league with 28 sacks in 2024.