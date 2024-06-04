Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: The Garcia Twins are embracing their next chapter

Nikki and Brie Garcia have gone from dominating the ring to dominating boardrooms.

By NBC Sports Boston

Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia
NBC Sports Boston

Former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Garcia entered a new chapter together in 2023 and haven’t looked back.

The Garcia Twins, Nikki and Brie, rocked the WWE ring for nearly 16 years. They traveled the world, told stories, built a fanbase, and more.

In 2023 they retired the "Bella Twins" name and entered a new chapter together, and they haven't looked back. The women are staying busy with a podcast, book, TV hosting, motherhood and more.

Nikki and Brie joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

  • Transition from 16 years of WWE and wrestling to the next chapter
  • Importance of disrupting male-dominated spaces and tips to walk into a room with confidence
  • New relationship with fitness and wellness
  • Polaris International Female Ride Day -- beauty of nature, thrill of the rides and more!
  • Career bucket list items

On Her Mark Podcast: From Dominating the Ring to Dominating Boardrooms: The Garcia Twins' Next Chapter

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.

