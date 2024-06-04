On Her Mark: The Garcia Twins are embracing their next chapter

Former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Garcia entered a new chapter together in 2023 and haven’t looked back.

The Garcia Twins, Nikki and Brie, rocked the WWE ring for nearly 16 years. They traveled the world, told stories, built a fanbase, and more.

In 2023 they retired the "Bella Twins" name and entered a new chapter together, and they haven't looked back. The women are staying busy with a podcast, book, TV hosting, motherhood and more.

Nikki and Brie joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Transition from 16 years of WWE and wrestling to the next chapter

Importance of disrupting male-dominated spaces and tips to walk into a room with confidence

New relationship with fitness and wellness

Polaris International Female Ride Day -- beauty of nature, thrill of the rides and more!

Career bucket list items

On Her Mark Podcast: From Dominating the Ring to Dominating Boardrooms: The Garcia Twins' Next Chapter | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.