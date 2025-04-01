On Her Mark: Boston Fleet's Jillian Dempsey discusses journey on and off the ice

Born and raised in Boston, Jillian Dempsey knows the grit it takes to find success.

The Boston Fleet forward has been playing professional hockey for over a decade, almost exclusively in her hometown. She grew up in Winthrop, played in college at Harvard, then for the Boston Blades (CWHL), Boston Pride (PHF), and now the Boston Fleet.

Jillian joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss playing in the city she loves, pursuing her passions on the ice and in the classroom, the growth of the women's hockey, and of course, the Boston Fleet's drive for another chance at the Walter Cup.

In this episode:

Pursuing two passions -- one on the ice and one in the classroom

Jillian's gratitude for playing most of her professional (and collegiate career) in her hometown

Unique perspective of growth of women's hockey as an athlete with experience in three leagues

How she has been spending her newfound 'free' time since focusing only on being a professional athlete

Fleet's focus for the end of season as they look toward playoffs and the Walter Cup

Her mantra for tough days

