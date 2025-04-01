Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Boston Fleet's Jillian Dempsey discusses journey on and off the ice

By NBC Sports Boston

NBC Universal, Inc.

Born and raised in Boston, Jillian Dempsey knows the grit it takes to find success.

The Boston Fleet forward has been playing professional hockey for over a decade, almost exclusively in her hometown. She grew up in Winthrop, played in college at Harvard, then for the Boston Blades (CWHL), Boston Pride (PHF), and now the Boston Fleet.

Jillian joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss playing in the city she loves, pursuing her passions on the ice and in the classroom, the growth of the women's hockey, and of course, the Boston Fleet's drive for another chance at the Walter Cup.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In this episode:

  • Pursuing two passions -- one on the ice and one in the classroom 
  • Jillian's gratitude for playing most of her professional (and collegiate career) in her hometown 
  • Unique perspective of growth of women's hockey as an athlete with experience in three leagues
  • How she has been spending her newfound 'free' time since focusing only on being a professional athlete  
  • Fleet's focus for the end of season as they look toward playoffs and the Walter Cup 
  • Her mantra for tough days 

🔊 On Her Mark Podcast: Boston Fleet's Jillian Dempsey Talks Boston Roots, Teaching, Her Hockey Journey & More | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

MORE FROM ON HER MARK

On Her Mark Jan 3

On Her Mark: Boston Fleet's Aerin Frankel talks PWHL, inspiring young goalies and more

On Her Mark Feb 4

On Her Mark: Ugo Nwaigwe-Hirshman on the growth of women's sports, Shooting Touch impact and more

On Her Mark Jan 27

On Her Mark: The Future is ‘Unrivaled' with Kirby Porter

This article tagged under:

On Her MarkHockey
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us