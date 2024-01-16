This crazy Jeremy Swayman stat might surprise Bruins fans

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has enjoyed a ton of success early in his NHL career, and based on how well he's played so far this season, he might even be a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time.

Swayman was one of the Bruins' best players in their 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon at TD Garden. The 25-year-old netminder made 31 saves on 31 shots against. He now has a 13-3-7 record, a .922 save percentage and a 2.38 GAA in 24 appearances this season.

There's one stat in particular that stands out, and it wasn't among those mentioned above.

It's his shutouts, or more specifically, the fact that he has pitched a shutout in one of every 10 starts.

Jeremy Swayman has a shutout in 11.4% of his NHL starts — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 15, 2024

Swayman has three shutouts in 2023-24. Since he made his regular season debut during the 2020-21 campaign, he has posted 12 shutouts, which is tied for the fourth-most of any goalie over that span despite the fact that he's started far fewer games than most everyone in the top 10.

Swayman has a chance to establish himself as the true No. 1 in Boston's net while Linus Ullmark battles a lower-body injury. He has made three consecutive starts, something he hasn't done since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins have a couple tough games coming up, including matchups against the Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes over the next week. It'll be a great test for Swayman and the B's as they try to maintain their position atop the Atlantic Division.