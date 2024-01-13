Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman voted into 2024 NHL All-Star Game by fans

The Boston Bruins have the Eastern Conference's best record at 24-8-9, so it's only right that they will be represented by multiple players in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak was already selected to the game earlier this month. He is having another stellar season with a team-leading 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 41 games.

Pastrnak will now be joined by Jeremy Swayman. The Bruins goaltender was among 12 players added to the All-Star Game roster via fan vote, the league announced Saturday.

Swayman has posted an 11-3-7 record with a .920 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA in 22 games played this season. This will be his first All-Star appearance since becoming an NHL regular during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3. The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the event at Scotiabank Arena.