It was a memorable three years in Boston for Linus Ullmark.

The veteran goaltender arrived via free agency in 2021 and went 26-10-2 in his debut season with the Bruins. The following year, he won the Vezina Trophy after a dominant campaign in which he posted a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

Ullmark went 22-10-7 with a 2.58 GAA and .915 save percentage in 2023-24, his final season with the B's. Boston traded the 30-year-old to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick (25th overall), forward Mark Kastelic, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

On Tuesday, Ullmark took to social media to thank those who made his Bruins tenure special. He wrote the heartfelt caption under a video with some of the top highlights from his B's career.

You can read his message and check out his Instagram post below:

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

To all the wonderful teammates, coaches, trainers, workers, chefs, management, the bull gang, and most of all, you Bruins fans. The memories I’ve accumulated during my stay in Boston are too many to count and I will always cherish the friendships and bonds you’ve helped create.

You guys will always have a special place in my heart, and in my family’s heart.

A couple of highlights:

- Hearing “Sweet Caroline” being sung by all the fans during the Winter Classic at Fenway.

-Bergys 1000th point and Marchys 1000th game.

-Pasta hitting +60 goals.

-Christmas toy shopping for Children’s Hospital (to name one of them)

-Halloween dress up combined with Hospital visits.

-“Swaynta”.

-Celebrating 100 years of Bruins hockey.

Onwards toward new adventures in hockey and in life.

Sincerely,

Linus Ullmark

With Ullmark out of the picture, fellow netminder Jeremy Swayman's contract situation becomes even more of a pressing issue for the Bruins this offseason. Swayman is a restricted free agent and due for a huge raise after a stellar 2023-24 season.

