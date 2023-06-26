How Bruins fared at 2023 NHL Awards

The Boston Bruins were big winners at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.

Three of the four Bruins who were nominated for awards took home the hardware on Monday night. Team captain Patrice Bergeron notched the sixth Frank J. Selke Trophy -- given to the best defensive forward in the league -- of his illustrious 19-year NHL career. The 37-year-old received 187 of a possible 196 first-place votes.

Veteran goaltender Linus Ullmark won his first Vezina Trophy after a sensational season in net for the B's. The 29-year-old tied the Bruins’ single-season wins record (40) while leading the league with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. He received 22 of a possible 30 first-place votes.

Head coach Jim Montgomery earned his first Jack Adams Award, which is given to the coach who has contributed the most to his team's success. In their first year with Montgomery at the helm, the B's won the Presidents' Trophy and set NHL records in both points (135) and wins (65). He was a near-unanimous selection with a first-place vote on 79 of 82 ballots.

After receiving the award, Montgomery delivered an emotional speech about recovering from alcoholism and the importance of having a support system.

Star winger David Pastrnak was nominated for the Hart Trophy (MVP) and Ted Lindsay Award (Most Outstanding Player) but was beaten out by Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid in both categories. He finished the campaign with 61 goals and 52 assists for 113 total points.

General manager Don Sweeney is nominated for the Jim Gregory Award for GM of the Year, which will be announced during the NHL Draft on Wednesday.

Ullmark and David Pastrnak were named first-team All-Stars. Defeseman Hampus Lindholm was named a second-team All-Star.

While the end-of-season awards highlight just how dominant the Bruins were during the regular season, they're a reminder that Boston fell well short of its ultimate goal. Its historic run ended with a stunning first-round playoff exit courtesy of the Florida Panthers.