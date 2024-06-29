Bruins trade Jakub Lauko to Wild, move up in fourth round of 2024 draft

The Boston Bruins moved up 12 spots in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft on Saturday by making a trade with the Minnesota Wild that included multiple players and draft picks.

The B's sent bottom-six forward Jakub Lauko and the 122nd overall pick (fourth round) to the Wild in exchange for forward Vinni Lettieri and the 110th overall pick (fourth round).

The Bruins used pick No. 110 to select defenseman Elliott Groenewold. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds. The Vermont native tallied 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 57 games with Cedar Rapids in the USHL last season. He will play college hockey at Quinnipiac this coming season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Lauko was a third-round pick of the Bruins in 2018 and played in 83 NHL games -- with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) -- over the past two seasons.

Lettieri posted nine points (five goals, four assists) in 46 games for the Wild this past season. The Bruins organization knows him well from his time with the AHL's Providence Bruins. He tallied 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 48 games for the P-Bruins during the 2022-23 campaign.