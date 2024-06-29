2024 NHL Draft: Bruins make four picks, add size to prospect pool

The Boston Bruins have a new rookie class.

The Original Six franchise made four picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including three selections Saturday on Day 2 of the event.

The Bruins swung for the fences in the first round by taking center Dean Letourneau with the No. 25 overall pick. The 6-foot-7 center has an exciting offensive skill set, including a great shot and impressive playmaking ability. He will play at Boston College in the fall.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bruins' next pick came at No. 110 overall in the fourth round. They acquired this selection, along with forward Vinni Lettieri, from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Jakub Lauko and the No. 122 overall pick. Boston used the No. 110 pick to select defenseman Elliott Groenefold. The 6-foot-2 blueliner will play for Quinnipiac this coming season.

The Bruins selected 17-year-old center Jonathan Morello in the fifth round. He tallied 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 50 OJHL games last season. He is committed to play at Clarkson in 2025-26.

Boston's final pick came in the sixth round when it selected Swedish defenseman Loke Johansson. The 6-foot-3 blueliner posted 13 points (five goals, eight assists) over 33 games in Sweden's top junior league last season. He also played 19 games in Sweden's second-tier pro league. Johansson is viewed by experts as a very physical defenseman.

In total, the Bruins drafted two centers and two defensemen. Here's a recap of all the Bruins' picks from the 2024 draft.

First round, No. 25: Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrews College (Canadian prep school)

Fourth round, No. 110: Elliott Groenefold, D, Cedar Rapids (USHL)

Fifth round, No. 154: Jonathan Morello, C, St. Michael's Buzzers (OJHL)

Sixth round, No. 186: Loke Johansson, D, AIK Junior (Sweden)