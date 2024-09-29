NFL Week 4 Sunday winners and losers: Vikings keep it up, Jets quiet down

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 4-0 and the New York Jets fell to 2-2 in Week 4.

With September coming to a close, NFL teams are starting to figure themselves out.

The fourth week of the 2024 season has already brought about several upsets, last-second surprises and more.

Here are all the winners and losers from Sunday's action:

WINNER: Vikings just keep rolling

The Minnesota Vikings won't stop winning.

Sam Darnold came out firing at Lambeau Field on Sunday as the Vikings jumped out to a 28-0 lead. Jordan Love -- returning from an MCL sprain -- helped get the Packers within 28-22 early in the fourth quarter. But Minnesota answered with a field goal to put the game out of reach and seal a 31-29 win.

Darnold went 20 of 28 for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He now has 11 touchdowns in four games for the undefeated Vikings, who will head overseas to London next week for a date with the New York Jets. Love and the Packers are 2-2 after his four-touchdown, three-interception performance.

LOSER: Eagles can't handle the heat

The Philadelphia Eagles' season has ended in Tampa Bay in two of the last three seasons. It didn't end on Sunday, but it was another empty trip to Florida for the Birds.

The Buccaneers earned a 33-16 win over the Eagles after jumping out to a 24-0 lead in the opening 23 minutes. Baker Mayfield finished the game with 347 passing yards and three total touchdowns as Tom Brady watched his successor slice and dice the Philly defense. Temperatures felt like over 100 degrees throughout the hotly-contested game.

Tampa Bay is now 3-1 and in sole possession of the NFC South lead, while the Eagles dropped to 2-2.

WINNER: Bengals on the board, finally (AND JAGS?)

How badly did the Cincinnati Bengals need that one?

Joe Burrow and Co. scored their first win of the season on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. While it wasn't technically a must-win, it might as well have been. Only one team in history (1992 Chargers) has ever started 0-4 and made the playoffs.

The Bengals held on against the Panthers, who were fresh off a surprise win in Week 3 with Andy Dalton. Burrow had 232 passing yards and two touchdowns in the 34-24 victory. With a game against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on tap in Week 5, the Bengals finally have some positive momentum.

LOSER: Offense in New Jersey

Points and yards were hard to come by in the Denver Broncos vs. Jets game.

In the end, the Broncos came away with the shocking 10-9 road win. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix had -7 passing yards on 15 attempts at halftime, but the offense did just enough in the second half to win. Nix finished 12 of 25 for 60 yards and a touchdown, but the Jets offense was even worse at a rainy MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers finished 22 of 42 for 225 yards, but three field goals is all the Jets could muster as Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal in the final minute to seal the loss. Both teams are now 2-2 heading into Week 5.

WINNER: Who needs offensive touchdowns?

The Atlanta Falcons offense didn't score a touchdown. The Atlanta Falcons still beat the New Orleans Saints 26-24.

Younghoe Koo nailed a career-long 58-yard field goal with two seconds left to clinch the win in what was an odd game. Atlanta scored its lone touchdown on a muffed punt by Rashid Shaheed and a 47-yard pick-6 by Troy Andersen, and Koo added four field goals.

The Falcons are now 2-2, even with the Saints, as a battle with the division-leading Bucs looms in Week 5.

WINNER: Caleb Williams

It wasn't a Jayden Daniels-type performance, but Caleb Williams did enough to quiet the noise.

The Chicago Bears quarterback went 17 of 23 for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was a solid all-around performance for the Bears, who moved to 2-2. Matt Eberflus' defense forced two turnovers and the offense did not give the ball away.

For the Rams, the injuries are becoming too much to overcome. Sean McVay's squad is 1-3 with old friend Matt LaFleur and the Packers visiting SoFi Stadium in Week 5.

LOSER: Cardinals suffer revenge

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury returned to Arizona and helped the Washington Commanders put on a clinic in a second straight impressive win. Rookie Jayden Daniels delivered another efficient passing game, going 26 of 30 for 234 yards, one touchdown and one pick to go with 47 rushing yards and a score on eight carries.

Brian Robinson Jr. added 101 rushing yards with a score while RB2 Jeremy McNichols added two more rushing touchdowns.

Arizona, meanwhile, mustered little to nothing as Kyler Murray was held to 142 yards on 16 of 22 passing for one touchdown, which went to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals need more convincing against healthier opposition.

WINNER: 49ers bounce back

After an embarrassing collapse last time out at the Rams, the 49ers got back in the win column. It wasn't the prettiest rout but it was a rout nonetheless as San Francisco topped the New England Patriots 30-13 at home. Brock Purdy threw for 288 yards, one touchdown and a pick on 15 of 27 completions while Jordan Mason rushed for 123 yards and a score on 24 carries.

There was some nervy moments for San Francisco on special teams and more injury concerns -- Fred Warner, Jordan Elliott, etc. -- but it was an important result to pick up momentum heading into an arduous stretch.

Jacoby Brissett and the running game completely lacked any real penetration for New England as offensive line woes persisted.

LOSER: Scoreless final three quarters

The Los Angeles Chargers found themselves in a solid position with a 10-0 first-quarter lead at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. But solid isn't enough when Patrick Mahomes is on the other sideline.

Kansas City ended up coming back to win 17-10 as Los Angeles failed to score in the last three quarters. A half-fit Justin Herbert completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and no picks while J.K. Dobbins struggled on the ground with 32 yards on 14 carries.

Travis Kelce had his best game of the season following a concerning start, logging seven catches for 90 yards as Kareem Hunt became RB1 with 14 carries for 69 yards. The Chiefs are one of the few undefeated teams left at 4-0.

WINNER: Winning without stars

The Raiders entered a clash against the Cleveland Browns without their two best players on both sides of the ball. Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby both missed out due to injuries, but Las Vegas pulled through with a 20-16 win after losing to the Panthers last time out.

DJ Turner and Tre Tucker delivered the gritty rushing scores on their only run attempts of the game as Gardner Minshew struggled, though Deshaun Watson wasn't much better.

Watson threw for 176 yards on 24 of 32 completions with a touchdown and pick as Jerry Jeudy stood out with six catches for 72 yards. Jerome Ford had 58 rushing yards on 10 carries, but the majority of that came on one play late in the fourth quarter.