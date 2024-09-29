Joe Flacco of the Indianapolis Colts passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Joe Flacco to the rescue once again.

The 39-year-old quarterback made his season debut on Sunday after Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered an injury in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, Flacco returned to the field against the team he spent many seasons battling as the longtime quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson got up limping after taking a hard hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a running play. He was replaced by Flacco for two plays before returning. The Colts inexplicably called a running play for Richardson, who took another hard hit as he was going to the ground.

I can’t believe the Colts coaches did this.



Anthony Richardson left the game with a hip injury, at the 5:30 mark. He returns, limping, 2 minutes later, and the very first play is a QB run!!



Richardson, again gets hurt, and leaves the game to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/inZwJqAgoe — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 29, 2024

Richardson left the field, went to the locker room and was soon ruled out for the game. Flacco, in his first play back after Richardson's second departure, threw a four-yard touchdown to Josh Downs to increase the Colts' lead to 14-0. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 84 yards in the first half.

The Colts signed Flacco to a one-year deal in March to serve as a veteran backup to Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft who missed 12 games during his rookie season due to a shoulder injury.

Flacco, who won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, was a savior last season for the Cleveland Browns. He joined the Browns' practice squad in November after quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco got the start for the Browns two weeks later and went on to become the first quarterback in league history to throw for more than 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in his first five games with a new team.

He guided the Browns to the playoffs, where they lost int he first round to the Houston Texans, and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Flacco, the second oldest quarterback in the league behind 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, has now potentially been thrust back into a starting role. Here's how social media reacted...

Joe Flacco is inevitable pic.twitter.com/zqCAz0Ec8v — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 29, 2024

I want this to continue forever. Joe Flacco showing up for some different team in need each season like the wandering gunslinger protagonist in a 1950s Western. https://t.co/l01iQZLnVu — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 29, 2024

I don't care if the Steelers look terrible and are getting crushed by the Colts.



Joe Flacco has thrown a touchdown in 2024. This is the greatest timeline. — Joe Flacco is Elite (@UrinatingTree) September 29, 2024

I just realized Joe Flacco has been on every Baltimore team now. Old and new. Legend! — Lacie Litz DeCosta (@DeCostaLacie) September 29, 2024

Flacco coming in is not good news for Steelers — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) September 29, 2024

Joe Flacco throwing touchdowns against the Steelers in 2024 pic.twitter.com/8LbqeGyp8M — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) September 29, 2024

Sir Baker Mayfield is 12/13 for 138 yards and 2 TDs and Joe Flacco just threw a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/BFxhdevbmN — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 29, 2024

PATRICK QUEEN LETS UP A TOUCHDOWN PASS BY JOESPH VINCENT FLACCO!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/439hloYQGW — RavensFlock20 (@Bateman_Szn7) September 29, 2024