As the 2024 NFL Draft nears, the New England Patriots' plan for the No. 3 overall pick is starting to take shape.

Our Tom E. Curran reported Thursday morning that the Patriots are expected to select UNC quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 "unless someone -- the (Minnesota) Vikings or (New York) Giants -- makes them an offer they just can't refuse."

New England will have to be blown away by a trade offer to part ways with the coveted No. 3 pick, but what would that offer look like?

"Blown away is three first-round picks and a player," Curran said on Thursday's Arbella Early Edition. "I wasn't told what position, but three first-round picks and a player is a good amount of intel to work off of I think as to what they would be asking for.

"Could the Giants do that from No. 6? Probably not. Can the Vikings do that from 11? Yeah, they could. Is that aggressive? Yeah, very."

The Vikings have been rumored to be "pretty desperate" to trade up from No. 11 to select one of the top QBs. They are widely considered the most probable trade partner for the Patriots if they move out of the No. 3 spot.

Perhaps that desperation will lead to a last-minute offer the Patriots can't refuse. However, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer added later on Early Edition that New England is "almost certainly sticking at No. 3."

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Tune in to NBC Sports Boston's "On The Clock" NFL Draft special from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. as Curran, Breer, Phil Perry, Brian Hoyer, and Ted Johnson share their live reactions and analysis to the Patriots' pick(s).