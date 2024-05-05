Trending
Here's how Bruins made NHL playoff history with Game 7 win vs. Leafs

No team has played in or won more Game 7s in NHL history than the Bruins.

By Nick Goss

It wasn't easy, but the Boston Bruins have advanced to the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 Game 7 victory in overtime to eliminate the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins held a 3-1 series lead at one point, but the Leafs battled back with gutsy victories in Games 5 and 6 to push the series to a do-or-die Game 7. Unfortunately for the Leafs, their series comeback attempt fell short Saturday at TD Garden.

It was the Bruins' fourth Game 7 win over the Leafs in the first round this century. They also defeated Toronto in this fashion in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

The Bruins now have 16 Game 7 victories in their 100-year history, which moves them past the rival Montreal Canadiens for the most all-time. The Bruins have played in 31 Game 7s as a franchise overall, which is also a record. The Leafs are in second place with 27 Game 7s played. Toronto's 15 Game 7 losses are tied with the Bruins for the most ever.

Here's a look at the teams with the most Game 7 wins in playoff history.

1. Boston Bruins: 16-15

2. Montreal Canadiens: 15-9

3. Detroit Red Wings: 14-11

4. Toronto Maple Leafs: 12-15

5. New York Rangers: 11-7

Next up for the Bruins is a second-round matchup against the Florida Panthers, who upset the Original Six club in the first round last season. The B's now have their chance for revenge. Game 1 of the series is Monday night in Florida.

