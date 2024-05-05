Here's how Bruins made NHL playoff history with Game 7 win vs. Leafs

It wasn't easy, but the Boston Bruins have advanced to the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 Game 7 victory in overtime to eliminate the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins held a 3-1 series lead at one point, but the Leafs battled back with gutsy victories in Games 5 and 6 to push the series to a do-or-die Game 7. Unfortunately for the Leafs, their series comeback attempt fell short Saturday at TD Garden.

It was the Bruins' fourth Game 7 win over the Leafs in the first round this century. They also defeated Toronto in this fashion in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

The Bruins now have 16 Game 7 victories in their 100-year history, which moves them past the rival Montreal Canadiens for the most all-time. The Bruins have played in 31 Game 7s as a franchise overall, which is also a record. The Leafs are in second place with 27 Game 7s played. Toronto's 15 Game 7 losses are tied with the Bruins for the most ever.

Here's a look at the teams with the most Game 7 wins in playoff history.

1. Boston Bruins: 16-15

2. Montreal Canadiens: 15-9

3. Detroit Red Wings: 14-11

4. Toronto Maple Leafs: 12-15

5. New York Rangers: 11-7

Next up for the Bruins is a second-round matchup against the Florida Panthers, who upset the Original Six club in the first round last season. The B's now have their chance for revenge. Game 1 of the series is Monday night in Florida.