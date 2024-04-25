Follow along with this live blog for real-time updates on articles, videos, podcasts, and more during the three days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

NBC Sports Boston's TV schedule:

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

6:00 pm: Arbella Early Edition with Trenni Casey featuring our Patriots Insiders and special guests

with Trenni Casey featuring our Patriots Insiders and special guests 7:00 pm: On the Clock Draft Special with Tom Giles, Tom Curran, Phil Perry, Albert Breer, Michael Felger, Michael Holley, Ted Johnson, Brian Hoyer, and more. Fans can also stream this show in the NBC Sports App.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

6:00 pm: Arbella Early Edition with Trenni Casey featuring our Patriots Insiders and special guests

with Trenni Casey featuring our Patriots Insiders and special guests 7:00 pm: On the Clock Draft Special with Tom Giles, Tom Curran, Phil Perry, and more

with Tom Giles, Tom Curran, Phil Perry, and more 10:00 pm: Town Fair Tire BST Friday with Tom Giles featuring our Patriots Insiders and special guests