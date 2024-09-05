Brady shares funny reaction to Belichick joining Instagram

Bill Belichick joining Instagram would have been unthinkable not too long ago. Nonetheless, the ex-New England Patriots head coach did just that on Wednesday.

Belichick was all smiles as he announced his unexpected presence on Instagram. He even acknowledged his past disdain for the social media platform he'd often refer to as "InstaFace."

"Hello, everyone. Surprised to see me here? Well, I am too. Over the past few months, and not being with a team, I haven't had the opportunity to express my thoughts on a moment's notice. So now I'm changing that. I tried to join SnapFace (SnapChat), but I couldn't find it. I decided this was a good place for me to land so I could talk to you and share what I'm up to because there's a lot going on. So here I am. Hello, InstaFace. See you soon."

Belichick's announcement prompted plenty of reactions across the league, including one from his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady.

“Alright guys, party’s over. Bill’s here. It was a good run, but we gotta shut it down," Brady quipped in an Instagram video. "Welcome, Coach."

Brady captioned the post, "Welcome to the 21st century @billbelichick." You can watch the video below:

Brady also commented on Belichick's post, "Never change coach, never change" with a laughing emoji.

Belichick currently follows 12 accounts on Instagram including Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, Pat McAfee, and his rumored girlfriend Jordan Hudson.

After his 24-year tenure with the Patriots came to an end, Belichick failed to find a new head-coaching job in the offseason. The future Hall of Famer will spend the 2024 season working in media for The Pat McAfee Show, Inside the NFL, The 33rd Team, and the ManningCast.

Brady is entering his first season in the NFL broadcast booth for FOX.