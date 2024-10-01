Raiders reportedly would consider this trade package for Davante Adams

One of the NFL's best wide receivers could be switching teams before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has informed the team he prefers to be traded, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

What might the Raiders want in return for Adams?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the "Raiders have informed other teams that they would 'consider' trading Davante Adams for a package that would include a second-round pick and additional compensation."

Adams tallied 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Raiders last season. He has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown in three games this season. Adams has posted at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive years.

The New England Patriots badly need a true No. 1 wide receiver, but given where their rebuild currently stands, it doesn't make much sense to pursue a 31-year-old star whose best days are probably behind him.

Trying to acquire a wideout like Brandon Aiyuk, who is five years younger than Adams, made more sense for New England. The Patriots were reportedly willing to give up a second-round draft pick as part of a potential trade package for Aiyuk, but he ultimately re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers before the season.

There's also the question of whether Adams would even want to play for the Patriots. New England's offense lacks a top-tier quarterback and ranks 32nd in total yards and passing yards, and 31st in points scored and passing touchdowns.

Adams is still a very productive player, and if the Raiders do trade him, it could have a real impact on the playoff race.