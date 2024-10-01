NFL Power Rankings roundup: Where Patriots stand entering Week 5

All of the optimism the New England Patriots created with a surprise Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals has evaporated after three consecutive losses, the latest of which came Sunday in San Francisco.

The 49ers beat the Patriots 30-13, dropping New England to a 1-3 record at the bottom of the AFC East standings.

Once again, the Patriots offense is struggling in pretty much every facet. This unit ranks 32nd in total yards per game (238.8) and passing yards per game (112.3), as well as 31st in points scored per game (13.0). The passing attack has totaled two touchdowns, which is tied for the second-lowest amount in the league. The offensive line has allowed the second-most sacks (17) and is constantly allowing pressure in the backfield.

The Patriots defense isn't playing great, either, but until the offense gets fixed, there's not much reason to believe a quick turnaround will happen.

The one good thing for the Patriots is their upcoming schedule is fairly weak. Their Week 5 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, rank last in scoring at 11.3 points per game. The loss of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sunk Miami's offense. After hosting the Dolphins, the Patriots play vs. the Houston Texans, at the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, vs. the New York Jets, at the Tennessee Titans, at the Chicago Bears, vs. the Los Angeles Rams, at the Dolphins and vs. the Indianapolis Colts before a Week 14 bye.

There are several winnable games during that stretch. The debate is whether the Patriots should stick with veteran Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback or make the switch to rookie Drake Maye. Based on head coach Jerod Mayo's comments this week, it sounds like Brissett is still QB1. But if Brissett gives another performance like he did in Week 4 against the 49ers -- 168 passing yards, one touchdown and two turnovers -- it might be time to seriously consider the rookie.

How are the experts viewing the Patriots after a 1-3 start? Here's a roundup of Week 5 power rankings.

Pro Football Talk: No. 30

"It’s Drake Maye time." -- Mike Florio

ESPN: No. 32

"There isn't an official statistic for blown edges, but if it existed, the Patriots might lead the league. As coach Jerod Mayo said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers, 'Keeping the quarterback in the pocket continues to be an issue.' The Patriots allowed Brock Purdy to escape the pocket three times on the first drive to extend passing plays or use his legs, which was alarming because it was a top point of emphasis after Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers had similar success. Mayo said that if defenders continue to make the same mistakes, they might lose playing time as a result." -- MIke Reiss

USA TODAY Sports: No. 28

"RB Rhamondre Stevenson has fumbled once in five consecutive games going back to last season. Maintain that horrid pace, and he'll set a single-season record for a non-quarterback." -- Nate Davis

The Athletic: No. 26

"The only important question left about New England’s season is when will first-round quarterback Drake Maye play? The Patriots have gone with veteran Jacoby Brissett so far to protect Maye, but New England is averaging 13 points per game, which ranks 31st in the league. In other (admittedly less interesting) rookie news, fourth-rounder Layden Robinson has played every snap so far at guard while third-round offensive tackle Caedan Wallace has played fewer than 30 percent of the snaps." -- Josh Kendall

CBS Sports: No. 30

"They are limited on offense, which showed up against the 49ers. That will continue to stay that way because of a lack of talent. It's hard to score with bad line play." -- Pete Prisco

Arizona Republic: No. 29

"Should New England switch to Drake Maye at QB? There are already calls for a QB change after three straight losses." -- Jeremy Cluff

Sporting News: No. 29

"The Patriots' defense isn't what it was with Bill Belichick, as it has plenty of holes under Jerod Mayo. They need to think about getting Drake Maye to start at QB with the season looking lost for the offense after the Week 1 surprise in Cincinnati." -- Vinnie Iyer

The Score: No. 31

The Ringer: No. 32

Bleacher Report: No. 31