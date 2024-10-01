The calls for Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots to start rookie quarterback Drake Maye are growing louder following another dismal offensive performance.

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett has struggled to move the Pats offense downfield this season, particularly in the team's 24-3 loss to the New York Jets in Week 3 and 30-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Meanwhile, Maye has reportedly impressed his teammates in recent practices and looked like the "real deal" as New England's next franchise signal-caller.

Even so, Mayo adamantly stated after Sunday's defeat that Brissett is "100 percent" his starter going forward. That decision may not sit well with many Pats fans, but former players including ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers agree with the first-year head coach's approach.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rodgers explained Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show why he believes Mayo is making the right move for Maye's development.

"I go back to the patience with coach Mayo out there and just to have the patience to have his kid develop, to have Drake develop. Jacoby's a proven starter in the league for a long time," Rodgers said. "My situation was very rare, and I would say the same thing about Jordan (Love), where I got to and he got to sit behind future Hall of Famers who can show what it looks like, can allow you to learn without having out thrown in there or have your confidence shredded at all, to work on your game, to learn defenses, to become the master of the offense.

"And then in spots, you get a chance to play. The preseason, an injury here and there. You start to gain confidence with that, and then when you hit the ground running, you got to go. And that's why last year was a make-or-break year (for Love) just like it was in 2008 for me."

Rodgers backed up Brett Favre for his first three seasons in Green Bay. Current Packers quarterback Jordan Love sat behind Rodgers for two years.

In today's NFL, however, teams tend to throw their rookie quarterbacks into the fire when times are tough. Rodgers prefers easing the young QB into action.

"That's just not the game plan anymore because it's such a reactionary league from owners and fans where it's like, 'We lost, put the other guy in. We lost. Fire this guy, get rid of this guy.' That's not a great way to operate," he added.

"If you're an owner, you hire the guys who you think can get the job done and you trust them. And if you're a GM and you hire a head coach, you trust him to get the job done. You set the plan and if the plan is good enough Day 1, it should be good after Week 4, should be good after Week 10, should be good enough in Year 2. 'Is this the time we've got to play this guy?' When he's ready, when the system is ready, when the guy's around him are ready, then play him. Sometimes that's in Year 1, or sometimes you don't even have a choice."

"I got to sit behind a future Hall of Famer and it allowed me to learn without having my confidence shredded..



That's just not the game plan anymore because it's such a reactionary league" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/iLoMIdR93U pic.twitter.com/ehqny3ggAa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 1, 2024

Mayo pinpointed Brissett's leadership and dependability as reasons he will remain the Patriots' starter. Protecting Maye from the porous offensive line could also be a factor. Over the first four weeks, Brissett has been hit 40 times including 15 sacks, the third-most of all NFL QBs.

Brissett is expected to start Sunday's Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins. If New England's offense can't keep up with a Miami team that's down to its third-string QB, we could hear some Maye chants from the restless crowd at Gillette Stadium.

Kickoff for Pats-Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET.