Perry: Covington ‘would be the right choice' for Pats DC position

As New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo assembles his staff, there appears to be a standout candidate for the vacant defensive coordinator position.

DeMarcus Covington, currently the team's defensive line coach and a member of the staff since 2017, is reportedly considered a "strong favorite" to land the job. That comes as no surprise to our Phil Perry.

"He's ready. He, to me, would be the right choice," Perry said of Covington on the latest episode of Quick Slants. "I just got off the phone actually with a coach who worked with him down at the Senior Bowl, had nothing but glowing remarks in terms of DeMarcus Covington's readiness. He told me usually defensive line coaches, they're pretty zeroed in on what happens at the line of scrimmage, but not Covington. He understands the linebacker level, the secondary level as well. He had an opportunity on many occasions to address the room so to speak down there in Mobile, Alabama, did that with energy, was impressive in that regard.

"Also, it's an interesting environment down there for the Senior Bowl. You don't know anybody. You don't know the players, you don't know your fellow coaches, and his people skills really stood out. Makes him a good match for Jerod Mayo and obviously, he understands what Mayo is going to want to do on defense with all the time they've spent together."

Covington and Mayo have worked together on the Patriots' staff since Mayo was hired as the inside linebackers coach in 2019. They've joined forces to make New England's defense the strength of the team since legendary quarterback Tom Brady's departure.

Other candidates for the Pats' DC job include Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges, and Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Parker and Alexander could be added to the staff along with Covington.

Mayo must also find an offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, Rams QBs coach Zac Robinson, Cincinnati Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher, and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron have either interviewed or scheduled interviews for the OC position. Former New York Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey, Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer, and Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams have interviewed for the Patriots' ST coordinator role.

You can watch the full episode of Quick Slants below"