This coach reportedly is ‘a strong favorite' to land Patriots DC job

The New England Patriots have already found their next head coach in Jerod Mayo, and one of his first tasks in that role is hiring offensive and defensive coordinators for the staff.

According to one NFL insider, the best choice for the DC role might already be in the building.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that Patriots defensive line coach Demarcus Covington is "a strong favorite" to land the team's defensive coordinator job.

Breer added that the Patriots "could also seek Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker or Pittsburgh Steelers assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, both of whom interviewed for the coordinator job, to the defensive staff with Covington."

Covington joined the Patriots in 2017 as a coaching assistant. He became the outside linebackers coach in 2019 and has been the defensive line coach since the 2020 season.

Mayo was a linebackers coach for the Patriots from 2019 through 2023 before getting promoted to head coach in January, so he's worked with Covington quite a bit over the last five seasons.

The Patriots defense has been the strength of the team in recent years. Players such as Christian Barmore have developed quite well under Covington's coaching.

The team reportedly will interview Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator opening. The OC position became available when Bill O'Brien left to take the same position at Ohio State earlier this month.