Patriots rule out two players for Week 3 game Jets due to injuries

The New England Patriots will be without cornerback Jonathan Jones and offensive lineman Sidy Sow for the second consecutive week.

The team on Saturday officially ruled out both players for Sunday's pivotal Week 3 game against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Jones was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with an ankle injury. His absence will put more pressure on rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to continue his fine start to the season.

Sow is battling a concussion. He started at right guard in Week 1 but hasn't played since.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.