Trending
2023 Week 3

Patriots rule out two players for Week 3 game Jets due to injuries

New England's depth will be tested Sunday.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots will be without cornerback Jonathan Jones and offensive lineman Sidy Sow for the second consecutive week.

The team on Saturday officially ruled out both players for Sunday's pivotal Week 3 game against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

More Patriots coverage

Phil Perry Sep 22

Week 3 preview: Pats need more urgent approach in critical Jets showdown

Tom E. Curran Sep 22

Week 3 preview: Patriots face absolute must-win game vs. Jets

Jones was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with an ankle injury. His absence will put more pressure on rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to continue his fine start to the season.

Sow is battling a concussion. He started at right guard in Week 1 but hasn't played since.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

2023 Week 3New England PatriotsNew York Jets
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us