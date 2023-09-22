Patriots-Jets injury report: Trent Brown removed, Jon Jones questionable

There's good and bad news on the final Week 3 injury report for the New England Patriots ahead of their important matchup with the rival New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The positive news is that starting left tackle Trent Brown has been removed from the injury report and is able to play versus the Jets. He missed the team's Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a concussion.

The bad news is that a few other offensive linemen remain on the injury report. Sidy Sow started at right guard in Week 1 but missed Week 2 due to a concussion. He is listed as questionable for Week 3. Starting left guard Cole Strange (knee) and starting right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) are both listed as questionable as well. Both Strange and Onwenu made their season debut against the Dolphins last week.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones also didn't play in Week 2 and is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

The Jets' offensive line also is a bit banged up. Guard Wes Schweitzer has been ruled out with a concussion, and tackle Duane Brown is questionable with shoulder and hip issues.

Here are the final Week 3 injury reports for the Patriots and Jets.

New England Patriots (0-2)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle (LP)

OL Sidy Sow, Concussion (LP)

G Cole Strange, Knee (LP)

New York Jets (1-1)

OUT

S Tony Adams, Hamstring (DNP)

OL Wes Schweitzer, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE