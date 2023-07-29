Patriots reportedly host running back Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday

The Patriots are hosting free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

This is the first known meeting that the two-time Pro-Bowler has had since he was released by the Dallas Cowboys in March in a salary-cap move.

Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the #Patriots today.



This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available.



Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. pic.twitter.com/Qe62DFGc0r — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2023

There were talks early on of Elliott returning to the Cowboys on a lower salary but there has been no talk of the move in the recent months.

The visit potentially impacts running back Dalvin Cook, whom the Patriots have had on their radar as they review additions behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson. Cook is scheduled to visit the New York Jets in the coming days.

Elliott, who turned 28 last week, was said to have a three-team wish list, including the Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. There doesn't appear to be mutual interest from those teams.

Elliott finished his career with the Cowboys with 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 305 passes for 1,336 yards and 12 touchdowns.