Mayo reveals Patriots' QB plan for preseason opener vs. Panthers

New England Patriots fans hoping to see Drake Maye in live NFL action for the first time won't have to wait much longer.

The rookie quarterback will play in the Patriots' preseason opener Thursday against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Tuesday.

Maye won't take the field right away, however; the plan is for veteran Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback Thursday night, per Mayo, with the rookie coming on in relief.

"When he gets in the game, we'll talk about that, but he will play," Mayo said of Maye. "Everyone who is healthy enough to play in the game will play in the game."

While Mayo didn't reveal how the reps would be divvied up, he confirmed that all four QBs on the current roster -- Brissett, Maye, sixth-round pick Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe -- are expected to play against the Panthers.

New England's QB strategy for Thursday makes sense based on what we've seen through 10 training camp practices. While Brissett and Maye have taken a relatively even amount of reps, Brissett has been the clear starter throughout camp, taking the first snaps of competitive periods and working with the "ones" on offense.

The Patriots have insisted they'll be methodical in Maye's development, so it's no surprise he'll come off the bench Thursday even with other top rookie QBs like Washington's Jayden Daniels expected to start in their preseason debuts.

Kickoff for Patriots-Panthers is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.