Three quarterbacks have been the center of attention at New England Patriots training camp: Jacoby Brissett as the veteran leader and likely starter, Drake Maye as the first-round rookie, and Joe Milton as the raw prospect with a cannon arm.

The forgotten signal-caller of the bunch is the one who started six games for the team last season, Bailey Zappe.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick continued to look like the fourth quarterback on the Patriots' depth chart during Friday's practice. He was the only QB not to take a rep during team drills.

After the session, Zappe addressed his lack of action.

"(Head coach Jerod) Mayo has preached quality over quantity, so that's kind of been my mindset going into this whole training camp," he said. "Whether it's five or 10 or today none, I'm going to do everything I can to help the team win."

Zappe supplanted Mac Jones for the final six games of the 2023 campaign and went 2-4 as New England's starter, tallying six touchdowns with nine interceptions. The previous season, he went 2-0 as Jones' injury replacement.

The 25-year-old admitted it has been difficult to see his role reduced.

"It is hard," he said. "You look back, you started eight games. Obviously, that's -- you know, you have that on your résumé, so nobody's ever gonna forget that whether it's here, whether it's wherever.

"Obviously, I want to be here. I want to play here. I want to do everything I can to help this organization win. But, you know, it is hard. But I'm trying to be the best teammate I can, because that's what's best for this team. Whether I'm on the field or on the sideline, I'm going to do everything I can to help the guys."

As our Phil Perry pointed out in June, it seems Zappe will be the odd man out when the Patriots finalize their roster for the 2024 season. New England cut Zappe before the 2023 season but brought him back onto the team just over a week later. This year, there doesn't appear to be a spot for him unless he edges out Milton as the No. 3 QB.

Milton, the team's sixth-round pick out of Tennessee, received three team reps in Friday's practice.

New England will return to the practice field Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.