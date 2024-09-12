Patriots to troll Seahawks with special guest for home opener

The New England Patriots fittingly will honor Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler before Sunday's showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced on Thursday that Butler will ring the bell atop the Gillette Stadium lighthouse as the honorary "Keeper of the Light." New England started the tradition before last year's home opener when Tom Brady made his triumphant return to Foxboro.

Patriots Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler to perform Keeper of the Light duties in 2024 home opener vs. Seattle Seahawks: https://t.co/FdWPvbvbDT pic.twitter.com/PPToHCOuvc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 12, 2024

"It's an honor to come back and celebrate with my teammates and the fans who have supported us throughout the years," Butler said. "That game was a defining moment in all of our careers, and it's something we will never forget."

Butler is the perfect pick to ring the bell before this year's home opener. The former cornerback's goal-line interception to seal the dramatic victory over Seattle remains arguably the greatest play in Super Bowl history.

As an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama, Butler started only one game as a rookie during the 2014 campaign. His iconic Super Bowl moment marked the beginning of an admirable NFL career as he was selected to the Pro Bowl the following season. He tallied 17 interceptions and 82 passes defensed over seven seasons (four with New England and three with the Tennessee Titans).

The Patriots also announced nearly half the 2014 team will be in attendance for Sunday's game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. New England will look to improve to 2-0 after a surprising Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.