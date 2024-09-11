A lot of players contributed to the New England Patriots' upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but a strong case could be made that Rhamondre Stevenson made the strongest impact.

The veteran running back picked up 120 yards (4.8 per carry) and a touchdown to help lead the Patriots to a 16-10 victory at Paycor Stadium.

Stevenson's efforts on the ground allowed the Patriots to win the time of possession battle (34:03 to 25:57) and wear down the Bengals defense, which was especially useful late in the fourth quarter as New England ran out the clock with its dominant rushing attack.

The Patriots released a cool video Wednesday of Stevenson's best mic'd up moments from the season-opening win. Near the end of the game, Stevenson tells himself, "It's what I asked for. I'm built for this. Four-minute football. Everyone depending on me. Let's do it."

Check out the full video in the post below:

The Patriots will need another excellent performance from Stevenson if they're going to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's Week 2 game at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.