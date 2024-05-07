The New England Patriots have begun their search for the next leader of their football operations department.
Director of scouting Eliot Wolf has operated as New England's de facto general manager since Bill Belichick's departure in January. Wolf was the primary decision-maker during NFL free agency as well as the draft, which saw the Patriots select the potential next face of the franchise in quarterback Drake Maye third overall.
Unsurprisingly, our Phil Perry reports that Wolf is the "overwhelming favorite" to be officially named the Patriots' next primary football executive. However, the Patriots must abide by the Rooney Rule, which states that all NFL teams must interview at least two minority candidates for head coach, general manager, and executive positions.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
🔊 Patriots Talk: Patriots have opened their head-scratching GM search | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
Until the Patriots announce their next front-office leader, you can stay up to date on all of the rumored candidates with our tracker below:
May 7: The MMQB's Albert Breer reports the Patriots are interviewing Philadelphia Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt for the position.
May 7: Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray turned down the Patriots' offer to interview for the primary football executive position, per The MMQB's Albert Breer.
May 6: Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown declined the Patriots' request for him to interview for the position, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.