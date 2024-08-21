Report: Patriots among teams interested in left tackle Dennis Daley

The New England Patriots could use an upgrade, or at least some more depth, at the left tackle position ahead of their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8.

Dennis Daley is a name to keep an eye on.

The Boston Globe's Christopher Price reported Tuesday that the Patriots are among several tams who have inquired about Daley. The 28-year-old offensive tackle was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Per a league source, the Patriots are one of several teams who have inquired about offensive lineman Dennis Daley. Started 15 games at left tackle for the Titans in 2022. He's 28, and has played both guard and tackle in his NFL career. Spent most of 2023 season on IR. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) August 20, 2024

Daley was a sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He played three seasons with the Panthers before joining the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and the Cardinals in 2023. He has played in 54 games (37 starts) over five seasons. He played just three games (one start) in Arizona last season.

Daley has played both left tackle and left guard in the pros. He started 15 of 17 games at left tackle for the Titans during the 2022 campaign.

The most likely candidates to start at left tackle for the Patriots are Vederian Lowe and Chukwuma Okorafor. Neither player is an optimal option at that position. The offensive line as a whole has been a concern all summer and in training camp. This group was dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the joint practice at Gillette Stadium last week.

Lowe also might've picked up an injury at Wednesday's practice:

Vederian Lowe, who has been the team’s top option at left tackle for the majority of training camp/preseason, departed practice about halfway through today. He walked off under his own power as he put his hand on his side/lower back before leaving.



Caedan Wallace steps in. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 21, 2024

Upgrading at left tackle should have been done through the draft or free agency months ago. But that didn't happen, so now the Patriots have to make it work with the players already on their roster or look at the waiver wire/free agency ahead of Week 1.

Daley is one of many players who will be released over the next six days. All 32 teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 27.