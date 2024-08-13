FOXBORO -- It would be hard to put a buff and shine on how the Patriots offense performed in Tuesday's joint practice with the Eagles.

They had more sacks allowed (15) than passes completed (14) with Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye behind center. They averaged one penalty for every 10 offensive reps (seven on 70 plays).

With Hunter Henry out injured, No. 2 tight end Austin Hooper elevated and dropped two passes, including one that became a pick.

Maye fumbled a snap, Brissett stumbled and fell after taking a snap, and at one point Brissett's top unit had to get back into the huddle after approaching the line of scrimmage.

It wasn't pretty. Which is why for Stock Watch on Day 14 of Patriots camp, we'll start with our Stock Down category...

Stock down

Starting guards

Both Mike Onwenu and Sidy Sow had difficulty handling the Eagles defensive line on Tuesday.

Jalen Carter beat Sow for a sack early in the practice, and he allowed a pressure to Josh Sweat that led to a Brissett throwaway. Sow also split his two 1-on-1 reps with Milton Williams, and he committed a false start penalty in 11-on-11 work.

Onwenu, meanwhile, stoned Carter in a 1-on-1 rep, but in 11-on-11 there were a couple of issues. He was blown back by Carter, leading to a stuffed run. He was also on the scene for a Sweat sack on a stunt where he looped inside and got by Onwenu. Two plays later, he was flagged for a false start.

Calvin Anderson, offensive tackle

The second-unit left tackle had his hands full on Tuesday. He had a hard time with Nolan Smith in 1-on-1 work, and then in full team periods. He was called for holding on Maye's first dropback of the day, and later allowed a couple of sacks to Smith.

Austin Hooper, tight end

Hooper saw more work with Henry out, but he dropped a pair of passes, including a nice back-shoulder throw from Brissett that popped out of his hands and was intercepted. He also had a drop on a short throw during the two-minute drill on first down with the Patriots deep in Eagles territory.

Stock up

Jabrill Peppers, safety

In a setting like Tuesday's, where the competition is ratcheted up, it wouldn't have been hard to predict that Peppers would show up as one of New England's most intense defenders. He got under the skin of Eagles offensive players and consistently displayed an edge that was lauded by Philly offensive tackle Lane Johnson after practice.

“I think they’re stout," Johnson said. "Really good players. Jabrill Peppers came up from safety and smacked a few guys.”

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) walks to the practice fields for minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

Jalen Reagor, wide receiver

Tough day for the Patriots offense, but their peak came during the two-minute period with Brissett behind center. On a second-down play, Brissett found Reagor deep down the left sideline for a chunk gain that got the Patriots into scoring position. They got all the way down to the eight-yard line after Brissett caught the Eagles for a too-many-men penalty and then hit DeMario Douglas for a short gain over the middle before stalling.

Reagor also looks like the team's best option as a returner to this point in camp.

Raekwon McMillan, linebacker

Would the Eagles approve of McMillan landing on this list? Maybe not. They may have deemed his standout play as over the line. But he blasted a Philadelphia blocker backwards during a kickoff period and right into return man Isaiah Rodgers.

The collision forced a Rodgers fumble, which was scooped up by JaMycal Hasty and would've been returned for a touchdown. Impressive work from the Patriots linebacker, who has dealt with injury each of the last three seasons but is making a push for a roster spot.