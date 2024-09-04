Report: Patriots work out 2021 first-round draft pick before Week 1

The New England Patriots players and coaches are busy preparing for their tough Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but the front office is still working on improving the roster.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday that the Patriots had free agent cornerback Caleb Farley in for a workout.

The Patriots worked out free agent CB Caleb Farley.



The 25-year old was a first round pick of the Titans in 2021, but injuries have limited to just 12 games played in his career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Farley was a 2021 first-round pick (22nd overall) of the Tennessee Titans but, as Yates notes above, has not played a whole lot due to injuries. In fact, Farley did not play at all in 2023. Before that, he appeared in nine games for the Titans in 2022 and three in his 2021 rookie campaign.

He tore his ACL as a rookie and also has dealt with back issues. When healthy, the Virginia Tech product has the potential to be a good cornerback.

The Patriots currently have Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Marco Wilson, Alex Austin, and rookie Marcellas Dial on their cornerback depth chart.