NFL trade deadline recap: Patriots stand pat despite flurry of rumors

What to Know The Patriots declined to make any trades after dealing edge rusher Joshua Uche to the Chiefs last week.

New England did sign two players: OG Tyrese Robinson and LB Monty Rice.

The team reportedly received calls about several of its veteran players.

The 2-7 Patriots visit the 4-4 Bears this Sunday.

Major changes to the New England Patriots' roster will have to wait until the offseason.

The Patriots stayed quiet ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, declining to make a deal despite teams reportedly having interest in several of their veteran players.

It's a somewhat disappointing result for fans hoping the Patriots would shake up a troubled wide receiver room or get more help for talented rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and it places more pressure on de facto general manager Eliot Wolf to make the right moves this offseason.

Here's our NFL trade deadline recap, which includes key trades around the league and a look at which Patriots players drew interest from other teams: