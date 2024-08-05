Judon addresses contract frustrations, on-field exchange with Mayo

Matthew Judon addressed the media on the very first day of New England Patriots training camp.

Since then, the star outside linebacker has had "animated" on-field discussions with head coach Jerod Mayo and executives Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh before leaving practice early, skipped another practice altogether, refuted a report claiming the Patriots had offered him a new contract and vented about the "business of football" during a podcast appearance.

So, Judon had plenty to answer for when he returned to the podium Monday on the fields outside Gillette Stadium.

The first question: What exactly happened last Monday, when Judon showed up to practice in street clothes, had a back-and-forth with head coach Jerod Mayo, left practice, came back to have another conversation with Wolf and Groh, then left practice for good?

"We had a conversation," Judon said. "I didn't want to be a distraction to the team, so I went inside. I wasn't participating in those drills that day, so I went inside. Then I got a message, so I came back and talked to the GM, -- our GMs (Wolf and Groh) -- then I went back inside.

"Sorry I'm animated; I talk with my hands. I'm gonna start talking like this and not be so animated."

As for his absence from last Tuesday's practice -- Judon wasn't even at the team's facility that day, according to our Phil Perry -- Judon replied vaguely that he "had something going on with me."

Judon was back at practice last Thursday after an off-day Wednesday, and Mayo insisted the two had a "healthy" conversation. Judon seemed to agree with his head coach's assessment.

"I feel like that's every conversation, regardless of the emotions involved," Judon said. "You try to get to an understanding, and I think just because we don't agree doesn't mean we don't understand each other's side."

It's clear that Judon and the Patriots still don't agree on what he's worth, however. The soon-to-be-32-year-old is set to make $6.5 million in base salary this season on the final year of his contract and reiterated he believes he should earn more despite missing 13 games last season due to a torn biceps.

"We have a market," Judon said. "It's set by the highest guy, then everybody falls in line until the next person is up to break that contract. Coming from the season I had, I was injured mostly all season, so that's not really where my market is. But like I said, I don't think it's ($)6.5 (million)."

Judon and the Patriots had contract talks prior to camp and still have a desire to work out a deal, per Perry. Judon claimed last week that he sent his own contract demands to the team in writing but played coy Monday when asked what those demands were.

"It's in my Notes (app)," Judon said. "I don't remember it off the top of my head. ... It's in my Notes, though. If I had my phone, I'd show y'all, but I don't."

The good news for the Patriots is that Judon is back on the field after last week's turbulence. But Judon made it known that he's still unhappy with his current situation, and that his attendance is mostly predicated on avoiding fines.

"I gotta play," Judon said. "I didn't say nothing about practice. I gotta go out there and play. I gotta play the game, I gotta do what I'm contracted and obligated to do so I don't lose no money."

The Patriots will play their first preseason game this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, and the regular season is just over a month away. Until then, Judon is doing his best to separate his on-field duties from his off-field drama.

"I told y'all, there's football, and then there's the football business. They're two different things," Judon said. "I love football, I love my teammates. I don't like the business of football."