Ex-Patriots QB Mac Jones fitting in with Jaguars amid strong preseason

Mac Jones' career with the New England Patriots didn't unfold as many people expected, but the Jacksonville Jaguars gave him another chance to get back on track. So far, it's going quite well.

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After a very good rookie campaign during which Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs and was named to the Pro Bowl, it all began to unravel for him in New England. Lackluster offensive coaching, a shaky offensive line and a lack of high-end talent at the skill positions all contributed to Jones' immense struggles over the last two seasons. He was benched in many games for the Patriots last season and didn't play in the final six matchups.

Jones' hometown Jaguars acquired him in a trade with the Patriots back in March. The Patriots drafted his replacement, Drake Maye, a little more than a month later.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The University of Alabama product is enjoying himself in Florida.

🔊 Next Pats: Drake Maye shows off CANNON and COMPOSURE vs. Eagles | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I think it's been really laid back here, but very organized," Jones told ESPN's Michael DiRocco. "And when I went to Alabama, you're a freshman, you're young, and then you kind of grow into your own player. So I feel like that's a correlation. Obviously, the facilities here are amazing and the coaches and the organization here, they do everything A to Z, so I feel like that's more my vibe and I do feel like I'm having fun again. Obviously winning is fun. So hopefully we can do some of that, too."

Jones has been fantastic in the preseason. He actually leads the league with a 120.7 passer rating over the first two weeks.

Jones was especially effective last week versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 210 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 20-7 victory.

In two preseason games, Jones has completed 73.5 percent (25 of 34) of his passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jones' early success isn't going to translate to starter reps once the regular season begins. Trevor Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall in Jones' draft, is the undisputed franchise quarterback in Jacksonville. Lawrence signed a five-year contract extension worth $275 million back in June.

But even as the backup, Jones has a great opportunity in Jacksonville to improve his stock and potentially earn a chance to compete for a starting job somewhere next year.

In the meantime, Jones seems to have made a positive first impression with his teammates.

"He's just bubbly," Lawrence said of Jones, per DiRocco. "That's probably the best word to describe him. Bubbly. Loves football, loves being out there. The guys respond great to him, but he also has great command. He's not just a jokester. He's serious and takes care of his business. Really smart player and I've been impressed with how he's handled everything."