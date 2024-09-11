Patriots know they must slow down Seahawks' ‘beast' RB Kenneth Walker

The Seattle Seahawks don't have the most prolific offense in the NFL, but it has the potential to be dangerous because of running back Kenneth Walker III.

The New England Patriots, who host the Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 2 matchup at Gillette Stadium, know that slowing down Walker is critical to boosting their chances of winning.

Walker played a leading role in the Seahawks' Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos in Seattle. He ran for 103 yards (5.3 per attempt) and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

All three touchdowns for the Seahawks came on plays of 20-plus yards, including a 23-yard run by Walker in the third quarter.

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who will be a central figure in the team's ability to stop the run all season, praised Walker on Wednesday.

"He's really good. Really talented," Godchaux told reporters at a press conference. "Doesn't get talked about a lot but he's a beast. We have our hands full with him."

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo also was complimentary of Walker.

Jerod Mayo on Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III: "This guy pops off the film. He's a very aggressive runner. He can do it all." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 11, 2024

Walker picked up an abdomen injury in the fourth quarter Sunday. He told reporters after the win "I'm good". Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, when asked about Walker's status Monday, told reporters, "Nothing new right now, just taking it day by day."

The Patriots defense did a decent job against the run in their Week 1 win. The Bengals' rushing attack tallied 70 yards on 16 carries. Cincinnati's only touchdown was a five-yard run by Zack Moss in the third quarter.

Walker and the Seahawks present a tougher challenge for the Patriots run defense this week. It's going to be difficult for the Patriots to win this game if they are unable to limit Walker's effectiveness and allow the Seahawks to control the line of scrimmage and win the time of possession battle.