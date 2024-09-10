Trending
New England Patriots

This Patriots player was second-highest graded CB in Week 1 by PFF

New England's defense played fantastic in the win over the Bengals.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots defense stepped up in a major way in Week 1, slowing down the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals offense in a 16-10 win at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Many players were responsible for this excellent defensive performance.

Kyle Dugger made a great play in the second quarter to prevent a touchdown and force a fumble at the goal line. Keion White had a huge impact as a pass rusher and tallied two sacks with three QB hits. Christian Gonzalez played great in coverage against Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: The Aftermath: Patriots stun Bengals in Week 1 - How'd it happen?! | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Another defensive standout was veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.

One of the most important plays of the game was Jones making a tackle on a fourth-and-2 in the third quarter. The Bengals drove to the Patriots' 36-yard line, but they couldn't go much further after Jones tackled Cincy wideout Andrei Iosivas short of the line to gain.

This play wasn't the only impressive aspect of Jones' performance. The veteran cornerback didn't allow a single reception during 25 coverage snaps and also tallied a pass breakup. He made three tackles, too.

Jones was Pro Football Focus' second-highest graded cornerback in Week 1. PFF gave him a 86.1 out of 100 grade.

The cornerback tandem of Jones and Gonzalez was fantastic in Week 1, and that's very encouraging for the Patriots because they play against many of the league's best wide receivers this season. If this duo stays healthy, the Patriots secondary could be really productive.

More Patriots coverage

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

NFL Power Rankings roundup: How experts view Patriots after upset win

Arbella Early Edition 18 hours ago

Curran: Brissett brings ‘invaluable' element to Pats offense

New England Patriots 20 hours ago

Patriots Report Card: Run game, secondary ace first test of season

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsCincinnati BengalsJonathan Jones
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us