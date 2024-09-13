Seahawks could be without star RB for Week 2 game vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks might not have one of their best offensive players in the lineup Sunday when they square off against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is listed as doubtful on the official Week 2 injury report released Friday. Walker is battling an oblique injury suffered in the Seahawks' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

He played a major role in that season-opening victory, tallying 103 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 20 carries. If Walker doesn't play, second-year running back Zach Charbonnet is expected to receive an increased workload. He tallied 41 total yards and a receiving touchdown in Week 1.

The Seahawks have ruled out tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee). Tight end George Fant (knee) is doubtful. Linebackers Jerome Baker (hamstring) and Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are questionable.

The Patriots ruled out left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) for the second straight week. Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), running back JaMycal Hasty (knee) and guard Layden Robinson (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Robinson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited in Thursday's session.

Kickoff for Patriots-Seahawks is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.