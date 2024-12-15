Jonathan Kraft shows apparent disgust with Patriots after ugly play

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft haven't had much to smile about this season.

The Patriots entered Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals with a 3-10 record, tied for third-worst in the NFL. And despite having two weeks to prepare coming off a bye week, New England's offense looked sluggish in the first half at State Farm Stadium, mustering just three points on 89 total yards through two quarters.

Guess who wasn't pleased with that sluggish first half?

After Patriots running back Antonio Gibson lost a combined six yards on two consecutive runs -- a 1-yard loss on first down and a 5-yard loss on second down that resulted in third-and-16 -- CBS' cameras caught Jonathan Kraft looking visibly frustrated in the owners' box while gesturing and saying something to his father, Robert.

You can watch the moment here.

We don't know for sure what Jonathan was saying here, but his expression includes heavy doses of irritation and exasperation that seem to be the result of watching a whole lot of bad football in 2024.

Our Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran have reported that the Krafts have no plans to part with head coach Jerod Mayo following the season. But the rest of the coaching staff could be under evaluation, especially if the results don't improve down the stretch.

Judging by Jonathan Kraft's body language in Arizona, that evaluation may already have begun.