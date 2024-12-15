Trending

Patriots-Cardinals recap: Pats fall flat in lackluster 30-17 loss

The Patriots struggled mightily on both sides of the ball.

By Nick Goss, Phil Perry, Patriots Insider and Justin Leger

  New England falls to 3-11 after its fourth consecutive loss, while the Cardinals move to 7-7.
  • New England falls to 3-11 after its fourth consecutive loss, while the Cardinals move to 7-7.
  • Rookie QB Drake Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 202 yards with a nifty shovel pass touchdown, a rushing TD and an interception.
  • The Patriots’ defense has allowed 25 or more points in four straight games.

The New England Patriots reminded everyone why they’re one of the NFL’s worst teams Sunday.

Coming off a bye week and facing an Arizona Cardinals team on a three-game losing streak, the Patriots got dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 30-17 loss at State Farm Stadium.

Check out our full game recap below with highlights, analysis and more.

