Patriots-Cardinals recap: Pats fall flat in lackluster 30-17 loss

What to Know
- Tune into NBC Sports Boston after Celtics coverage around 9:30 p.m. ET for Patriots Postgame Live with Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and Michael Holley.
- New England falls to 3-11 after its fourth consecutive loss, while the Cardinals move to 7-7.
- Rookie QB Drake Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 202 yards with a nifty shovel pass touchdown, a rushing TD and an interception.
- The Patriots’ defense has allowed 25 or more points in four straight games.
The New England Patriots reminded everyone why they’re one of the NFL’s worst teams Sunday.
Coming off a bye week and facing an Arizona Cardinals team on a three-game losing streak, the Patriots got dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 30-17 loss at State Farm Stadium.
Check out our full game recap below with highlights, analysis and more.