Patriots-Cardinals recap: Pats fall flat in lackluster 30-17 loss

New England falls to 3-11 after its fourth consecutive loss, while the Cardinals move to 7-7.

Rookie QB Drake Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 202 yards with a nifty shovel pass touchdown, a rushing TD and an interception.

The Patriots’ defense has allowed 25 or more points in four straight games.

The New England Patriots reminded everyone why they’re one of the NFL’s worst teams Sunday.

Coming off a bye week and facing an Arizona Cardinals team on a three-game losing streak, the Patriots got dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 30-17 loss at State Farm Stadium.

