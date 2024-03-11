How will Antonio Gibson fit with Pats? Perry, Breer weigh in

The New England Patriots kicked off the NFL's legal tampering window by reportedly bolstering their offense with a dynamic talent.

Former Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will join the Pats on a three-year contract worth $11.25 million, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Gibson will join Rhamondre Stevenson and Kevin Harris in New England's running back room.

While Gibson is listed as a running back, the versatile 25-year-old can also line up as a wide receiver. Phil Perry shared insight during Monday's Early Edition on what Gibson could bring to the Pats offense.

"He is gonna be able to run some real routes," Perry said. "This is a guy who played receiver in college at Memphis and has caught 40 passes at least in each of the last three seasons. He caught five passes alone against the Patriots back in Week 9, and he is a bigger body so he has the ability to stand in there and pass protect. He's pretty capable in that regard as well.

"So, I like the signing. It's a pretty low investment and it's a role that you really need to fill. You need somebody who can play on third down so that Rhamondre Stevenson isn't asked to do everything."

After Perry shared the upside of the Patriots' reported signing, The MMQB's Albert Breer shared some concerns about Gibson's game while acknowledging he fills a void one the roster.

"I think it's just going to be a matter of what you ask him to do. His vision isn't great, he's had some ball security issues," Breer said. "You look at him, you say that guy looks like a tailback, that guy looks like he should be able to go between the tackles. That's not really what he is. He's more of a guy you're gonna use in space and on third down, and really, that's a role that they have not filled since losing James White."

Does the Gibson addition mark the end of veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott's time in Foxboro?

"I think it might," Breer answered. "I think you bring back Zeke at the right price because Stevenson has some durability concerns and you don't want to run him into the ground. I don't think it'd be a bad idea to have Zeke, but I think it would shift Zeke's role a little bit from what it was last year."

Gibson rushed for 2,643 yards and 22 touchdowns over four seasons with Washington.

Along with the Gibson signing, the Patriots made a handful of notable moves on Monday. They reportedly added quarterback Jacoby Brissett and linebacker Sione Takitaki while re-signing offensive lineman Mike Onwenu.

You can watch the full "Early Edition" segment below or on YouTube: