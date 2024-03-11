Report: Patriots adding RB Antonio Gibson in free agency

The New England Patriots are on the board in NFL free agency.

The Patriots are signing former Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Gibson's deal is for three years, per Mass Live's Mark Daniels, and his agreement is the team's first move after the NFL's legal tampering window opened Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

Gibson rushed for 2,643 yards and 22 touchdowns over four seasons with Washington that included a 1,037-yard campaign in 2021. He took a backseat to 2022 draft pick Brian Robinson Jr. over the past two seasons, however, averaging just 26.2 yards on 3.8 attempts per game.

The 25-year-old is a talented pass-catcher, however, with three straight seasons of at least 40 receptions. He'll join No. 1 running back Rhamondre Stevenson in a New England backfield that could use a pass-catching back, especially if pending free agent Ezekiel Elliott doesn't return to the team.

Former college receiver who’s had at least 40 receptions each of the last three years. Caught five passes against the Patriots in Week 9 last season. https://t.co/3tK4GXkPpu — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 11, 2024

