Patriots remove Maye from final Week 7 injury report before Jaguars game

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye was added to the Week 7 injury report Wednesday with a knee issue, but he has since been removed.

The team announced its final injury report of the week Friday, and Maye is good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

In addition to Maye, the Patriots also removed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Kyle Dugger and several others from the injury report.

The injury report includes seven players. Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Six players are listed as questionable, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He sounded confident Friday when asked about his status for Sunday, telling reporters in London, "I'm feeling good right now, had to take a couple days off. I'm feeling like I should be ready to play on Sunday."

Here's the final Week 7 injury report for the Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Out

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

Doubtful

No players listed

Questionable