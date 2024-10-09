The New England Patriots desperately needed to jump-start their offense. Enter the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has replaced Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots' starting quarterback and will be under center Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Wednesday. While there are concerns about how Maye will hold up in front of a patchwork offensive line dealing with a ferocious Texans pass rush, New England's offense had looked so bad under Brissett in recent weeks that a change was necessary.

But will a change at QB also result in a game plan change? Or will offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt dial up most of the same plays for Maye that he did for Brissett in Weeks 1 through 5? Maye played coy Wednesday when asked that question in his first press conference as the Patriots' QB1.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I think the biggest thing is just me playing on time, playing in rhythm and just trusting the guys around me," Maye said. "That can change -- obviously you've got a rookie quarterback going out there -- but at the same time, what we do on offense is what we do on offense.

"Not trying to give much (insight) toward the game plan; we've got a game to play Sunday. Just looking forward to it."

Patriots Insider Phil Perry noted Wednesday that Van Pelt believes it's "vital" to scheme around his personnel, and that we should expect to see "more shotgun formations and more move-the-pocket concepts" for Maye, who is faster and more athletic than Brissett.

Maye's athleticism could help him extend plays and escape pressure in a way that Brissett often failed to do in the first five games. So, it was interesting to hear the 22-year-old suggest he'll take a more conservative approach at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

"I think early on, just take what they give me and find completions," Maye said. "I think that's the biggest thing for a young quarterback going in there. And then from there, don't try to hunt off-platform or off-play, off-schedule throws. I think just kind of feel it out and go play football.

"I think the biggest thing sometimes is, you try to get outside the pocket when you don't need to and little things like that. So, just play within the pocket, trust my feet and just go out there and play."

Van Pelt told Perry there were some "things to correct" with Maye's footwork after his brief cameo in the fourth quarter of New England's Week 3 loss to the New York Jets, noting that the rookie reverted back to bad habits while under pressure. So, it's possible Maye is cognizant of playing more technically sound football this time around.

The Patriots had the league's least explosive offense under Brissett, however, so at some point, they'll need Maye to push the envelope and make plays. How Maye strikes the balance of being a playmaker and trying to stay true to his fundamentals will be worth watching Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.