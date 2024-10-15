Why Maye could have breakout game vs. struggling Jaguars defense

Drake Maye's first career NFL start in Week 6 against a very good Houston Texans defense was an encouraging one for the New England Patriots, and there's a good chance his second will be even better.

The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 20-of-33 pass attempts for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He made a lot of impressive throws, including his first career TD pass when he hit wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in stride down the right sideline for a 40-yard score just before halftime.

"I thought he showed a lot of poise," Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said after Sunday's game. "I thought he went out there and controlled the huddle, got those guys out of the huddle and once again, made some plays. It's definitely encouraging."

The Patriots lost 41-21, but Maye's insertion into the starting lineup definitely improved a passing attack that ranked among the league's worst over the first five games.

Next up for Maye is a showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. The Texans had one of the league's best pass defenses, both in terms of rushing the passer and in coverage. The Jaguars own one of the worst pass defenses. So in simple terms, this Week 7 matchup is much more favorable for Maye and New England's offense.

The Jaguars have allowed the most passing yards per game (276.7) and the most passing touchdowns (14), while allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete passes at the fourth-highest rate (70.7 percent) in the league. Jacksonville's defense has intercepted only one pass in six games.

The Jaguars played against Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in Week 6, and he shredded their defense by completing nearly 80 percent of his passes with four touchdowns in a 35-16 loss for Jacksonville.

Here's a look at how the Jaguars pass defense has fared in each game this season:

The Jaguars defense also has not done a good job keeping opposing quarterbacks in the pocket and preventing them from picking up yards on the ground.

Williams ran for 56 yards on just four carries Sunday. Deshaun Watson ran for 20 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Josh Allen tallied 44 rushing yards in Week 3. C.J. Stroud picked up 17 yards on three attempts. Even 39-year-old Joe Flacco ran for 22 yards on three attempts in Week 5.

Maye has enough athleticism to continue this trend in Week 7. He was actually the Patriots' leading rusher against the Texans with 38 yards on five attempts. His ability to escape the pocket and run with the ball impressed Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

"As a quarterback, his escapability is really good for them and I think it's a positive for him, like being able to pull it down and when things aren't there, being able to make plays on the run," Ryans said in his postgame press conference.

"As rushers, you have to be aware that this guy can pull it down and run, take off, and you have to just understand that and be able to get off a block, so I thought they did a good job of O-line blocking for them and him being able to find it when it wasn't there and in the passing game, him pulling it down. That sets them apart, makes him a little different."

There are some things Maye needs to clean up. He had three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble) against the Texans. The Patriots also were just 3-of-13 on third down. And now that there's an entire game of film on him, the Jaguars have more to prepare with than the Texans did.

But the Jaguars defense is not very good. It lacks a top-tier pass rush and doesn't have an elite secondary. Sunday's matchup in London presents a great opportunity for Maye to take a meaningful step forward in his development and continue to build chemistry with the skill position players.

A victory and a strong performance by Maye would be the boost of confidence this Patriots team needs as the halfway point of the season approaches.