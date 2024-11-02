The New England Patriots will have Drake Maye back under center for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans

Maye cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Saturday after being a limited participant in practice throughout the week. The rookie quarterback suffered his concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of last Sunday's Patriots' 25-22 win over the New York Jets.

Prior to his injury, Maye showed off his wheels with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries. Don't expect many designed runs for him going forward, however, as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt wants to protect the prized third-overall draft pick.

Through his first three starts, Maye has completed 49 of 76 passes (64.5 percent) for 542 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has totaled 112 rushing yards and a TD on 11 carries.

The North Carolina product will look to pick up where he left off and lead New England to its third win of the campaign. He'll take on a lowly Titans squad that enters the Week 9 matchup with a 1-6 record.

Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.